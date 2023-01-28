WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) put together another defensive clinic for most of Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) at Kohl Center. That plus a relentless scoring barrage from Matthew Mayer allowed the Illini to leave snowy Madison with their third true road victory of 2022-23, as well as a regular-season sweep of the Badgers.
WHAT IT MEANS
That Brad Underwood's Illini — winners in six of their last seven games — are in a much better spot overall than Greg Gard's Badgers — losers in six of their last seven. More pointedly, it provides another example for Underwood to point to whenever he discusses defense being the biggest key to winning Big Ten Conference battles.
WHAT'S NEXT
Another return game for Illinois, as Nebraska (10-11, 3-7) comes to State Farm Center on Tuesday looking to avenge the Illini's 76-50 romp in Lincoln earlier this month. It's yet another winnable matchup for Illinois in an ongoing string of them, and one Underwood's crew needs to have to optimize its position in the league standings down the homestretch.