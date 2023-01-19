WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois forced two quick Indiana turnovers and jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson took a timeout in response, and his athletes ran wild on the Illini the rest of the night. In the team's sixth game over 16 days, Illinois looked worn down physically and mentally. And Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis feasted upon that problem.
WHAT IT MEANS
Indiana indeed is still a good team minus two of its key athletes (Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson), as Brad Underwood and several others have said. Illinois still is a good team, too, as it has shown throughout the month and season. But the Illini didn't have their A-game, while the Hoosiers looked especially motivated.
WHAT'S NEXT
Illinois (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) gets a bit more of a breather than it has at any other point since the calendar flipped to 2023. The Illini also get to stay home for a while longer, as a struggling Ohio State squad (10-8, 2-5) will stop by State Farm Center after having faced Iowa on Saturday. It's a prime rebound spot for Illinois.