What happened
There were certain things Illinois had to do Sunday to beat Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The two at the top? Make shots (especially three-pointers) and take care of the ball. The Illini shot 34 percent overall, just 24 percent from three-point range and committed 17 turnovers. That combination of missteps and mistakes meant a 15-point loss.
What it means
Two years. Two Big Ten titles (one tournament, one regular season). Two losses in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Illinois has figured out the Big Ten. Won the most conference games in the league the last three years. Then fallen short of its own — and certainly outside — expectations in the NCAA tournament. Extended March success is the next step for successful programs.
What’s next
Some questions to answer in the offseason. What will Kofi Cockburn do? How will the roster shake out regardless of his decision? And maybe the most important question. Where does the program go next? The regular season trajectory has been pointed upward. Maintaining that will create more opportunities in March.
What was said
“Wish I had an explanation for 6 of 25 from three, our poor shooting. We turned the ball over 17 times, got outrebounded — gave up a boatload of offensive rebounds, which gave them a lot of opportunities. When you combine turnovers with offensive rebounds, and the fact that they got nine more field goal attempts than us, it stresses your offense.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood