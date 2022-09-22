Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (13)) runs past Chattanooga's defensive lineman Marlon Taylor (94) at the football game between Illinois and Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Thursday, September 22, 2022
Staff writer Joey Wright's quick take on the Illini's 24-3 win over Virginia on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:
1. A convincing win
Was Illinois’ 31-0 win against Chattanooga its most impressive win of the season? Sure, the Mocs hail from the Southern Conference in the FCS — a group of schools that the Illini are now 18-0 against — but the Illini checked all of the boxes they needed to, from the passing game to stifling defense. Optimism is high ahead as the calendar turns to October.
Speaking of the passing game, Tommy DeVito is emerging as a reliable presence as Big Ten play gets set to begin in earnest. The Syracuse transfer looked comfortable as he completed 23 of his 31 throws for 329 yards and three touchdowns. The Illini have a capable presence who isn’t afraid to make a big throw.
3. Catch and go
Better news for Illini fans is that DeVito might not always have to make the big throw. Instead, he can dump it off to his receivers and let them do the work, as Isaiah Williams did on a 63 yard sprint to the endzone and as Pat Bryant nearly did on a 78 yard dash that was called back because of a hold. Bryant was effective nonetheless, amassing 112 yards on six catches with a touchdown that stood.
Jeff George and his offensive line members from 88 and 89 got together while tail gating at Grange Grove before the Illinois/Chattanooga football game on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. L-R-Robert Mulcrone, Kurt Gregus, Cam Pepper, John Wachter, Tim Scully, Jeff George, Jon Burman and Curt Lovelace while tail gating at Grange Grove before the Illinois/Chattanooga football game on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Illinois defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (10) breaks up a pass to Chattanooga's wide receiver Brody Swafford (11) at the football game between Illinois and Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Thursday, September 22, 2022
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) forces a fumble at the football game between Illinois and Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Thursday, September 22, 2022
4. Daunting defense
Ryan Walters’ defense held the Mocs to just 142 yards, the fewest that any of Illinois’ opponents have had in a game this season. It was also the first time Illinois pitched a shutout since it dispatched Western Illinois 44-0 in 2015. Since Wyoming rushed for 180 yards on August 27, Indiana, Virginia and Chattanooga have combined for just 123 yards on the ground.
You could surmise that it’s easier to gain yards through the air against Illinois based on that, but that wasn’t true tonight as the Mocs passed for just 49 yards. Enjoy the Walters Era while it lasts.
5. Let’s go bowling
The road to Pasadena might not run through Champaign quite yet, but the Big Ten does have a tie-in to the equally prestigious Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Illini fans have to be feeling good about December now, especially with winnable games against Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern looming large down the stretch.
Don’t rule out the chance of an upset at Wisconsin on October 1, either, which could open a path to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.