WHAT HAPPENED
Brad Underwood's team showed that any fears about its defense being on the downswing after Thursday's loss to Indiana were unnecessary. The Illini made life difficult on every Buckeye to touch the ball, as Chris Holtmann's squad proved far less efficient offensively than when it scored 93 points Saturday against Iowa.
WHAT IT MEANS
Giving Illinois' players a two-day breather allowed them to play far better than when they were trying to close out a six-game-in-16-days stretch. Guys like Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers looked to have some extra pep in their respective steps, and positive energy returned to the Illini after a one-game absence.
WHAT'S NEXT
Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) draws its second matchup this month with Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4), which has struggled mightily since dropping a 79-69 decision to the Illini in Champaign. The Badgers, even with Tyler Wahl back in the lineup, have lost three of their last four outings leading into a Wednesday tilt versus Maryland.
WHAT WAS SAID
"We talk daily — offense is fleeting. It's great when a ball goes in. It feels good, it looks good and everybody talks about it and they show highlights on TV. Defense wins championships. Offense will win you a game. We’re going to win in this league because we’ll guard and we’re going to be tougher. … That’s what this is all about." — Underwood