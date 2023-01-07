WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois’ athletes looked more confident and more structured on the offensive end. Stayed locked in on defense, even with Wisconsin leading scorer Tyler Wahl of out commission. And bounced back from a frustrating road loss Wednesday by taking down the 14th-ranked Badgers back at State Farm Center. Coleman Hawkins got in a groove, Jayden Epps starred off the bench and Terrence Shannon Jr. took over in key moments.
WHAT IT MEANS
That doom-and-gloom projections about Illinois’ long-term future might have been premature. Sure, it’s not optimal that freshman guard Skyy Clark has stepped away from the team for personal reasons. But the Illini rolled with an eight-player rotation on Saturday afternoon and looked as good as they did back in November. The late-December blip that bled into this week could wind up being just a blip.
WHAT’S NEXT
A good opportunity to pick up the team’s first true road win of the season, as the Illini will visit Nebraska (9-7, 1-3 Big Ten) for a Tuesday night game. The Cornhuskers picked up a narrow win over Minnesota on Saturday, securing their first league victory of the season a short time before Illinois did the same versus Wisconsin. Brad Underwood’s squad presently is on a five-game win streak against the Cornhuskers