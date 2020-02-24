Beat writer Scott Richey with some quick thoughts after Monday night's win by the Illini in Champaign:
WHAT HAPPENED
Facing what amounted to a “can’t lose” situation at home against Nebraska, Illinois, well, didn’t lose. Guard play was the Illini’s strongest suit against the Cornhuskers, but a motivated Kofi Cockburn made a difference, too.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois wasn’t at its sharpest Monday night at State Farm Center. That’s sort of been a trend, with the Illini seemingly playing more consistently on the road. Taking care of business at home, though, remains crucial in the stretch run.
WHAT’S NEXT
Snow — lots of it in the Chicago area —is in the forecast this week. That might temper what’s usually a pro-Illinois crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern, in the midst of an 11-game losing streak, can use all the help it can get.
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
There were moments — and sometimes lengthy stretches — during Monday night’s game where the Illini’s long distance shooting abandoned them. Moments where they couldn’t get much going in the low post either. Dosunmu attacking and finishing strong at the basket was a constant. The Illinois sophomore finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists to lead the Illini to another Big Ten victory.
Backcourt
Illinois A | Nebraska B-
Dosunmu ultimately wasn’t the only Illini guard the team turned to against Nebraska. Trent Frazier found his shot, Alan Griffin did a little bit of everything and Andres Feliz was another option on dribble drives. The occasional defensive slip — mainly leaving Nebraska’s Thorir Thorbjarnarson open on the perimeter — was among the few blemishes on a solid game.
Frontcourt
Illinois B- | Nebraska C-
The Illini made a point of going to Kofi Cockburn early in the game, and the freshman center was engaged and motivated. Cockburn finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, which was important with Giorgi Bezhanishvili experiencing yet another game with the yips around the basket. Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers, but he was it.
Bench
Illinois B- | Nebraska D
Feliz back in the starting lineup and Bezhanishvili’s continuing struggles means the Illini bench now relies almost solely on Griffin. The sophomore guard delivered against the Cornhuskers, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds, which included a nasty putback tip dunk in the second half.
Overall
Illinois B- | Nebraska C-
It’s a bit of a stretch to say Illinois “escaped” with its 12-point victory against the Cornhuskers, but as flat as the Illini were in several stretches, it kind of applies. Consistent execution remains a work in progress.