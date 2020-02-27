WHAT HAPPENED
Welsh-Ryan Arena was basically State Farm Center North on Thursday night in Evanston with a large contingent of Illinois fans in attendance. They witnessed a third straight win in what was another “can’t lose” type game.
WHAT IT MEANS
Even a monster game from Alan Griffin — plus solid production elsewhere — wasn’t enough for Illinois to build a big lead and then put Northwestern away for good. The last time the Illini did that? Try Jan. 21 at Purdue.
WHAT’S NEXT
Illinois wraps up a busy week with a 1 p.m. Sunday showdown with Indiana at State Farm Center. The Hoosiers are clinging to the NCAA tournament bubble after their lackluster performance Thursday in a loss at Purdue.
Player of the game
Illinois guard Alan Griffin
Turns out Griffin at Welsh-Ryan Arena was the cure for what was ailing Illinois. At least partially. The Illini entered Thursday night’s game having not shot better than 30 percent from three-point range in their previous four games. While Illinois ultimately shot just 34.8 percent from beyond the arc against Northwestern as a team, Griffin was 6 of 8 as part of his career-high 24-point effort that also came with seven rebounds and two assists.
Backcourt
Illinois A- | Northwestern B+
Griffin provided the primary offensive spark in the second half. In the first? It was fellow sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu attacking the basket and hitting mid-range jumper after mid-range jumper. The Wildcats stayed in the game, though, with both Pat Spencer and Boo Buie also getting whatever they wanted offensively.
Frontcourt
Illinois B | Northwestern C-
Kofi Cockburn posted his 12th double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds, including an important putback late in the game with Northwestern hanging around. While the Wildcats did outscore the Illini in the paint, most of that was from their guards even with Pete Nance and Miller Kopp both in double figures.
Bench
Illinois B- | Northwestern C
With Andres Feliz back in the starting lineup, the Illini bench production has essentially become whatever Griffin provides. Kipper Nichols had three fouls in his first two minutes on the court, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s only points came on a shot that Northwestern’s Jared Jones accidentally tipped in at the Illinois basket.
Overall
Illinois B+ | Northwestern C
The Illini had a chance to actually hold on to a sizable second-half lead and slam the door shut on Northwestern. Then they only won by eight. Style points don’t necessarily matter in late February, but being able to hold on to a late double-digit lead might come in handy during rather important games in March.