WHAT HAPPENED
Terrence Shannon Jr. and a collective defensive effort kept Illinois afloat in a bumpy first half against Nebraska. Then, the Illini found another gear after halftime with smart passing and fearless shooting from numerous sources, surging ahead by as much as 20 points on the Cornhuskers' court to give Illinois its first true road victory and first Big Ten win streak of the season.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois continues to put the Northwestern game in the rear-view mirror with a second consecutive dose of positivity at both ends of the court. The Illini sufficiently locked down on Cornhuskers leader Derrick Walker in the paint and allowed plenty of guys to get involved on offense. There were hiccups, but Brad Underwood's guys were playing together and not as individuals.
WHAT'S NEXT
A heightened challenged back at State Farm Center on Friday night. Michigan State arguably is the hottest team in the league right now, winners of its last seven in a row after dumping No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65 before Illinois tipped off Tuesday. Each of the last four battles with the Spartans has been decided by fewer than 10 points, including a 56-55 Illini win last year in Champaign.
WHAT WAS SAID
"We're getting back to our culture. We had to fight them there for a while. We kind of lost our way in that area. We started listening to everybody on the outside talking about how great we are. That doesn't win. ... The ball is moving (on offense). We're assisting people. It's not the speed with which you play or the quickness with which you shoot, it's the quality of the shot." — Underwood