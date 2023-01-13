WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois struggled mightily to control the paint against Michigan State, throughout the first half and early in the second. Then Matthew Mayer, Dain Dainja and Coleman Hawkins began stepping up in a big way. The Illini used an 18-4 run midway through the second half and a noisy State Farm Center crowd to fend off the Spartans for a third consecutive win.
WHAT IT MEANS
That the Illini won't be merely the Terrence Shannon Jr. show during this ongoing Big Ten gauntlet. Not that anyone necessarily expected such a situation, but Shannon has been the clear leader for this team in recent outings. He was silenced after a strong first 10 minutes Friday, and Illinois — though far from perfect — battled through that for a statement win.
WHAT'S NEXT
A potential trap game, with a largely struggling Minnesota squad (7-8, 1-4 Big Ten) set to host the Illini (12-5, 3-3) on Monday in Minneapolis. The Gophers proved anyone can win on any given night in the Big Ten by stunning Ohio State earlier this week. But, on paper, this is a favorable matchup for Illinois after rigorous tests from Wisconsin and Michigan State.
WHAT WAS SAID
"It was a good one. That’s one of the best games I’ve ever played in. There’s a history in this matchup. This was awesome. ... It feels great. I think it’s something we expected to do. We were struggling a little bit, but Coach (Brad) Underwood did such a good job making adjustments for our offense and our defense." — Mayer