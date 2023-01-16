WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) did exactly what it needed to do at The Barn, dispatching a weaker opponent in Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) and extending its win streak to four games. Matthew Mayer continued to be on a heater in all facets of the game, while Brad Underwood ran his bench a bit deeper than usual and received good results.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Illini continue to show comfort playing away from State Farm Center, taking care of business for the second time in their last two tries on the road after the struggles versus Northwestern. Some of what was seen Monday night also suggests Underwood might be able to lean a bit more into some of his younger players moving forward, namely Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris.
WHAT'S NEXT
Some quality time back in Champaign, as Illinois won't hit the road again until visiting Wisconsin on Jan. 28. There's still a fairly quick turnaround ahead of Thursday night's matchup with Indiana (11-6, 2-4), which has experienced some inconsistency in league play but is coming off a thumping of Wisconsin (63-45) in Bloomington.
WHAT WAS SAID
"I was very very pleased the first half. It felt like a little bit of survival with the foul problems we had, but I couldn’t be happier with the job (done by) Brandon Lieb, Ty Rodgers, Jayden (Epps). ... We did an unbelievable job of taking the three-point line away from them. All in all, really solid night. Any time you get a win on the road in the Big Ten is a challenge." — Underwood