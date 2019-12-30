Instant reaction: Illini stumble in Redbox Bowl
News-Gazette Illinois football beat writer Scott Richey offers his instant reaction to the Illini's 35-20 loss to Cal at the Redbox Bowl on Monday in San Francisco:
WHAT HAPPENED
Here’s the one stat that mattered — at least in terms of this season. The Illini forced exactly zero California turnovers. When a team’s identity and success is built on the back of takeaway after takeaway, an 0-fer hits hard.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois won more games this season than in any other Lovie Smith season. That’s a step forward. But the Redbox Bowl loss making three straight to end the year kept that elusive winning season (last in 2011) just out of reach.
WHAT’S NEXT
The 2020 season is seen as Illinois’ best shot at a true breakthrough. Plenty of returning players. A schedule set up for success. But there’s still plenty of work to be done for Smith and Co. to prove they can take advantage.
