WHAT HAPPENED
Needing a signature win — or really any win against a high-major opponent — this season, Illinois came through in a big way by taking down No. 5 Michigan behind a physical defense and balanced offense.
WHAT IT MEANS
That’s one. Stringing together wins the caliber of Wednesday night’s victory at State Farm Center is the next step for an Illinois team that still has its eyes set on its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.
WHAT’S NEXT
Illinois gets back to nonconference action for three more games, starting with a 5 p.m. Saturday showdown with Old Dominion. The Monarchs’ best win? Try a 76-69 victory against Northeastern and former Illini Greg Eboigbodin.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Cockburn came through with all of his typical production. He was a steady option offensively — in the paint and at the free throw line. Rebounded well. All the things he’s done since making his Illini debut just more than one month ago. What stood out Wednesday was how he affected the game defensively, adding four blocked shots —and some vicious swats at that — to go with his 19 points and 10 rebounds.
BACKCOURT
Illinois A- | Michigan C+
Two things happened that helped propel the Illini to their first Big Ten win of the season. Ayo Dosunmu got aggressive attacking the basket, which were aided by some transition opportunities where he’s at his best. The Illinois guards will also able to neutralize Zavier Simpson, forcing the Michigan point guard into more of a scorer (or at least shot taker) than facilitator.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois A | Michigan C+
Even Giorgi Bezhanishvili got in on the block party with a rather impressive swat of his own late in Wednesday’s game to go with 12 points and eight rebounds. The only ding on the Illini sophomore was some ball security issues. On the flip side, the Wolverines’ frontcourt was mostly a wash without Jon Teske on the court, as one-time Illinois target wanted no part in trying to guard Cockburn.
BENCH
Illinois B+ | Michigan D-
The switch to move Andres Feliz from the starting lineup to sixth man has had a noticeable effect. The senior guard is a steadying presence — and a legitimate offensive option off the bench, as he was one of four Illini in double figures. Michigan’s bench was basically a liability. The only real production came from backup guard David DeJulius.
OVERALL
Illinois A | Michigan C
The Illini needed this one. In the worst way. Beating a power conference opponent — and finishing strong to do so — was something they were eventually going to have to pull off this season. That it was an upset of a top five Michigan team just makes the victory that much sweeter for Brad Underwood’s team.