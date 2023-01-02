WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois and Mississippi State decided to follow the mantra "defense wins championships" and apply it to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. Neither offense consistently threatened, while defense and special teams players stood out far more often. The Bulldogs mustered one more successful drive than the Illini, who still seek their first bowl win since 2011, and it came at the worst time for Bret Bielema's crew. Illinois couldn't respond to a Mississippi State field goal with less than 15 seconds left, giving the Illini an 8-5 final record.
WHAT IT MEANS
That the Illini can't add a recent bowl-game victory to their recruiting pitch, nor send off their outgoing players on a positive note. As Bielema indicated during his postgame press conference, Illinois is on a good trajectory but still in need of the growth required to finish off games like this. It genuinely felt like the Illini had this one in the bag at various points, despite never leading by more than seven points. Yet the ability to close out escaped them, something that Bielema has to hope will stick with his returnees later this year.
WHAT'S NEXT
Goodbyes for those with exhausted college eligibility. Decisions needing to be made about a future in the college or professional ranks for other athletes. Recuperation time of the physical and mental variety for everyone involved with the Illini program. And a few coaching hires, to replace individuals who departed in the Ryan Walters-related exodus last month. After all that, it's a look toward spring ball. Illinois will get a better handle on what its 2023 roster might have to offer, and what lessons were learned from the 2022 season.
WHAT WAS SAID
"If we're disappointed by an eight-win season, we've made a step in the right direction. By no means am I going to be settling for an eight-win season. ... I know what the offseason will be for me as a head coach. I know what I'll concentrate on. I kind of got into it in December a little bit with our guys. The knowledge and experience we've gained in these moments of adversity has really got to help us in the moments going forward." — Bielema