Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. recaps how the Illini got to 3-0 on season with a impressive home win:
WHAT HAPPENED
Back-to-back 50-point first halves. More stingy defense (six quarters this season limiting an opponent to single-digit points). That's been the winning formula for Illinois during its 3-0 start to the season under first-year coach Shauna Green. The Illini used a 26-3 run to close out the first half to really put the late-morning game out of reach for visiting McNeese State.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois can handle low-major teams. The competition level will pick up next month with the start of Big Ten play. But Illinois rarely — if ever — played at this level in five seasons with Nancy Fahey as coach. A different vibe exists around this version of the Illini, who have benefited from a fresh start and a new look to a roster that has melded together quickly.
WHAT’S NEXT
Two games in three days, starting with Saturday's 2 p.m. nonconference home game against Evansville out of the Missouri Valley Conference before facing Oakland on Monday night. The Purple Aces (2-1) also played an 11 a.m. game on Wednesday dominating Chicago State 82-57 in Evansville, Ind., to bounce back from last week's 115-62 loss at No. 4 Iowa.
WHAT WAS SAID
“I feel like it makes you stay in it no matter the score difference. When they're just chanting, 'We want 100.' It's like, 'You know, we do want (to score) 100. Just staying with the intensity.”
— Illinois junior guard Genesis Bryant on the 8,141 fans, mostly elementary school students, who visited State Farm Center on Field Trip Day.