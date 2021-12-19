What happened
Eight different Illinois players hit a three-pointer, including freshman guard Brandin Podziemski, whose first career three-pointer gave Illinois a new single-game record of 18. It was an efficient offensive performance — the Illini posted a 66/53/80 shooting slash — coupled with a defensive effort that held St. Francis (Pa.) to just 48 points. That combo typically works well.
What it means
Honestly, not much. A 58-point victory against a team that finished next to last in the Northeast Conference last season was basically the expectation. Illinois didn’t play poorly a week ago during a four-point home loss to Arizona, but a “get-right” game against the Red Flash following a full week of intense practice was probably what the Illini needed at this point of the season.
What’s next
Braggin’ Rights. With something to prove. Missouri has won three in a row, and only last year’s game in Columbia, Mo., was really even close. The rivalry game has returned to St. Louis this season, and all of the Illini not named Trent Frazier or Da’Monte Williams will be trying to claim their first Braggin’ Rights victory. Missouri’s slide to irrelevancy would be the time to do it.
What was said
“We still made a few mistakes, but I keep striving for perfection in a game that’s really hard to play perfect at. It was nice to get a lot of guys minutes. ... We did what we needed to do, and I thought we capitalized on a week of practice coming out of finals. I’m pleased with that outcome.”
— Illinois coach Brad Underwood after his team’s 58-point home win against the Red Flash on Saturday