The losing streak ends at six games. The quarterback of the future — at least running the ball — appears to be in place.
Here's a quick breakdown of the Illini football team's come-from-behind 23-20 win at Rutgers on Saturday afternoon:
WHAT HAPPENED
Isaiah Williams scrambled. Then found open spaces. Repeatedly. The redshirt freshman quarterback from St. Louis made his first-ever start for the Illini on Saturday, with the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Williams using his legs more than his arm. To good measure. Williams accounted for 192 rushing yards, the most by an Illini quarterback in school history, while Chase Brown (131 yards on 17 carries) added to the season-best 338 rushing yards by Illinois. All of this led James McCourt, who missed two field goals earlier in the fourth quarter, to making a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left to make up for some questionable time management and suspect play calls by the Illini.
WHAT IT MEANS
Lovie Smith continues to feast on Rutgers. In games that aren't necessarily crisply played or that epitomize good football. Saturday's victory against the Scarlet Knights — yes, Greg Schiano should help in making Rutgers somewhat competitive in the Big Ten, but it's still going to take a while — moves Smith to 4-1 versus Rutgers since he took the Illinois job prior to the 2016 season. Meaning almost half of his Big Ten wins Smith has leading the Illini have come by beating up on the state university from New Jersey. Take the victories where you can get them, though, especially in a pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Another lengthy road trip. This time in the other direction of the Big Ten map. Illinois (1-3) will vie for its first win at Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten ahead of the 2011 season. Scott Frost's program has to feel a sense of relief after holding on to beat visiting Penn State 30-23 on Saturday. The Illini have gotten used to seeing Adrian Martinez pile up big yardage each of the last two seasons, but Luke McCaffrey is now QB1 for the Cornhuskers (1-2) after he threw for 152 yards and added a team-best 67 rushing yards during Saturday's win against winless Penn State.
WHAT WAS SAID
"We had to strain for 60 minutes. Guys kept fighting and battling back. There was some adversity we had to go through. Offensively, we knew we had to get our running game going, and we were able to do that. Isaiah had about as good a training camp as anyone. We've seen some of those things. He just made plays and kept us in the game." — Illinois coach Lovie Smith