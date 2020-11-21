WHAT HAPPENED
Something thoroughly unexpected, given how Illinois’ offense performed in its first four games this season. Brandon Peters returned from his COVID-19 absence and led a dissection of Nebraska’s defense. Five takeaways also helped secure the Illini’s first win in Lincoln, Neb., since 1924.
WHAT IT MEANSFinally, Illinois can win Big Ten road games. Saturday’s triumph and last Saturday’s victory at Rutgers marks the first time the Illini have won consecutive Big Ten games away from Champaign since 2007. And the Illini finally backed up all their preseason hype with a complete game.
WHAT’S NEXTThe third-ranked team in the country. Ohio State visits Champaign for the first time since 2015 next Saturday — kickoff time still to be determined — with something to prove after holding off No. 9 Indiana for a 42-35 win on Saturday. Still, it’s the best team Illinois will play this season.
WHAT WAS SAID“Whenever you can take the ball away five times, good things happen. What our offense did ... things were clicking. You don’t win like that on just a Saturday. We had an excellent week of practice, and it was good to see that show up during the game.” — Illinois coach Lovie Smith