What happened
Illinois saved its most complete game of the season for the regular season finale. Better late than never? That the Illini defense bottled up a suspect Northwestern offense wasn’t a surprise. Neither was special teams play being solid. Brandon Peters spearheading an effective, efficient offense? That was different. Perhaps a product of an equally suspect Northwestern defense, but still a net positive.
What it means
Some five win teams will receive bowl bids this season. Illinois at least put itself in the mix, but a chance in direction from the NCAA (because, of course) to use 2020 Academic Progress Rate numbers to determine the pecking order means there will be no news on a potential postseason opportunity until Monday. The Illini are still a long shot from a bowl berth, but being in the mix isn’t bad for year one under Bret Bielema.
What’s next
Waiting to see if that bowl bid will come. If it does, then Illinois will get those coveted 15 extra bowl practices, which are even more impactful for teams in the beginning stages of a rebuild. Should Saturday’s win against Northwestern actually be the end of the season, then Bielema and Co. shift directly into recruiting — both high school prospects and in the transfer portal — as 2022 roster construction begins in earnest.
What was said
“To start the year with a win against Nebraska and end the year with a win against Northwestern — would have loved to have a couple more in between there — but to kind of feel where we’re at in the Big Ten West and a vision of what we can be is a very exciting time. From the day I got here to where we are, I felt we’ve kind of been on a study path to get to this point.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema