What happened
You don’t have to lead for long if you lead at the end. Make that the unofficial mantra of Illinois basketball in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Illini appeared headed for another early exit Friday against Chattanooga and even fell behind by 14 points in the first half. Illinois clawed back into the game and made the exact number of plays late to keep its tourney hopes alive.
What it means
The Illini are one of the final 32 teams playing this season. How they got there won’t be remembered quite as vividly as long as the NCAA tournament run continues. Because Friday’s game in Pittsburgh was, for 39 minutes, one to forget. Illinois basically bottomed out offensively, but its defense was good enough to come away with the win.
What’s next
Illinois gets another crack at making the Sweet 16. It didn’t happen a year ago in Indianapolis after losing to Loyola Chicago — something that has stuck with this team for nearly a full calendar year. Taking advantage of that opportunity this time around will likely require shooting better than 18 percent at the three-point line and 59 percent at the free throw line.
What was said
“Our offense was anemic. We were rushed. We didn't execute anything. In the first half, when we did, we got good looks, but it was a night that 3 for 17 from the (three-point range). I hope those don't come along very often. That's not us.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after the Illini escaped with a 54-53 first-round win against Chattanooga