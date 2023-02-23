What happened
One good half of basketball proved to be enough for Illinois on Thursday night against Northwestern. The first 20 minutes was a disaster for the Illini, with the Wildcats’ Boo Buie outscoring them before the break. Then Illinois started getting stops and making shots — mostly from Terrence Shannon Jr. Turns out it’s actually that easy.
What it means
Playing just a single good half of basketball usually isn’t enough. Coaches harp on a full 40 minutes of effort for a reason. A solid 20 got Illinois just far enough to avoid getting swept by Northwestern this season, which hadn’t happened in more than half a century. And beating the Wildcats only further muddles what’s already a crowded Big Ten race for second place.
What’s next
One more quick turnaround this week. A third one, actually, with Illinois back into a condensed game preparation mode ahead of Sunday’s game at Ohio State. It’s a real chance for a three-win week. Whatever exists past full collapse is the space the Buckeyes are occupying having lost 14 of their last 15 games. A Big Ten road win would be a nice résumé booster for the Illini.
What was said
“They went small and really spread the floor and changed what they were doing. To give them credit, they went to a small lineup, basically scrapped (the spread) and started driving the ball. We could not stop (Terrence Shannon Jr.) from getting to the left hand, and then he made a couple of those deep, stepback threes.” — Northwestern coach Chris Collins