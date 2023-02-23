gallery UIbkbMnw 22.JPG

Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) dries through Northwestern's guard Brooks Barnhizer (13), Northwestern's guard Chase Audige (1) and Northwestern's center Matthew Nicholson (34) in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

What happened

One good half of basketball proved to be enough for Illinois on Thursday night against Northwestern. The first 20 minutes was a disaster for the Illini, with the Wildcats’ Boo Buie outscoring them before the break. Then Illinois started getting stops and making shots — mostly from Terrence Shannon Jr. Turns out it’s actually that easy.

What it means

Playing just a single good half of basketball usually isn’t enough. Coaches harp on a full 40 minutes of effort for a reason. A solid 20 got Illinois just far enough to avoid getting swept by Northwestern this season, which hadn’t happened in more than half a century. And beating the Wildcats only further muddles what’s already a crowded Big Ten race for second place.

What’s next

One more quick turnaround this week. A third one, actually, with Illinois back into a condensed game preparation mode ahead of Sunday’s game at Ohio State. It’s a real chance for a three-win week. Whatever exists past full collapse is the space the Buckeyes are occupying having lost 14 of their last 15 games. A Big Ten road win would be a nice résumé booster for the Illini.

What was said

“They went small and really spread the floor and changed what they were doing. To give them credit, they went to a small lineup, basically scrapped (the spread) and started driving the ball. We could not stop (Terrence Shannon Jr.) from getting to the left hand, and then he made a couple of those deep, stepback threes.” — Northwestern coach Chris Collins

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

