What happened
Saturday's game flipped when in the second half, when Illinois coach Brad Underwood put his small-ball lineup on the court with help, of course, from Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi’s foul trouble. The result was stark. The Scarlet Knights missed 15 straight shots, didn’t score for more than 10 minutes and fell behind by double digits. More than enough for the Illini to secure the win.
What it means
There was a bit of a “must win” feeling at State Farm Center. For several reasons. But at the top of the list? Illinois just really couldn’t afford to give away another game at home. Beating the Scarlet Knights assured that didn’t happen. It also delivered another much-needed Quad I win for the Illini, and kept alive their hopes for a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.
What’s next
It’s a pivotal week. Illinois will start it on the road Tuesday at Penn State and finish it Saturday at Indiana, with a chance to repay the wins the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers picked up in Champaign. The Penn State loss stings the most given the impact it’s had on the Illini’s résumé. A greater impact now that the Nittany Lions have lost four straight and five of six overall.
What was said
“They’re becoming assignment sound. They’re playing really hard. We know they’re athletic and quick-twitch. They’re versatile. But they’re becoming assignment sound and understanding a scouting report and not making a ton of mistakes. … We forced a lot of hard shots and a lot of contested shots.” — Underwood on the defensive growth of his three freshmen