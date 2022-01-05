What happened
Illinois set the tone offensively from the opening tip with good ball movement and solid game plan execution generating an early double-digit lead. Not even a lull late in the first half slowed down the Illini entirely, as they finished the half strong, started the second even stronger and put together another big win in Minneapolis.
What it means
Apparently Illinois will just keep handling everything the 2021-22 season throws its way from Kofi Cockburn’s three-game suspension to multiple injuries to key players to the flu bug ripping through the team and now to a COVID-19 pause. That’s a level of mental toughness Brad Underwood can get behind.
What’s next
A quick turnaround thanks to last week’s COVID-19 pause and having to reschedule against the Gophers. As in a single day of practice on Wednesday for Thursday’s game with Maryland after getting back to Champaign late Tuesday night. The upside for the Illini is they get the Terrapins at home. Another road game would have been brutal.
What was said
“Obviously, one of the things that jumps out is points in the paint. I was excited to see that number. As most of you know, I’m a big fan of getting the ball close to the basket. I thought Kofi (Cockburn) established himself very early. I thought we did a really good job of executing on the offensive end." — Underwood on his team’s 42-18 advantage on points in the paint