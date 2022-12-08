Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. recaps the Illini's first Big Ten win of the season
What happened
More standout guard play from Illinois during Wednesday night’s victory against overmatched Rutgers at State Farm Center. Adalia McKenzie looked unstoppable in transition (22 points), while Makira Cook (20 points) and Genesis Bryant (14 points) — bandage over her left eye and all — hit key shots, drove to the basket and scored at the free-throw line.
What it means
Rutgers won’t be accused of being a good team. Coquese Washington’s shorthanded Scarlet Knights (only eight players on the roster) will have a long winter. But an early December Big Ten win is another important step for an upstart Illinois program. An eighth win also means the Illini have already surpassed the total wins accumulated last season.
What's next
A return to nonconference play and a visit to iconic Hinkle Fieldhouse to face Butler (5-4) at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs — under the direction of first-year coach Austin Parkinson who left IUPUI as the program’s winningest coach for Butler this offseason — collected a 58-48 home victory on Wednesday night against Division I newbie Southern Indiana.
What was said
“When I first got on campus, I just felt the energy and the vibe that we wanted to turn things around. We had the right players, had the right coaching staff, had the right environment, so all the pieces was there. It was whether we were going to work with it, and I feel like we’re doing a really good job.”
— Illinois guard Genesis Bryant