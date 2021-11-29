What happened
A dominant post performance from Kofi Cockburn. Multiple three-point shooters around him. Presumably, exactly what Illinois coach Brad Underwood had in mind for his team this season. It was a successful combination Monday night against Notre Dame. Repeating that type of play — and perhaps locking in a bit better defensively — will be key moving forward.
What it means
Mark the Big Ten/ACC Challenge down as the preferred high major vs. high major conference showdown for Illinois. That loss to Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games isn’t totally wiped out, but the Illini need to keep stacking wins against teams like Notre Dame. They’ll have a chance to do so, too, in the next couple weeks and proved Monday they can finish off a close one.
What’s next
Who’s ready for Big Ten play? Illinois (5-2) will play its first early conference game at 6 p.m. Friday against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (3-3) play their Big Ten/ACC Challenge game Tuesday against Clemson and need a win in a big way following three consecutive losses to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass. Losing at home, no less, to Lafayette is problematic.
What was said
“You’re trying to figure out what to do to defend him, and he’s just so tough to handle. … He’s just a physical specimen. The big guy’s a good story, too. For him to come back to Illinois, it’s a good story for college basketball. I told him that after the game.” — Notre Dame coach Mike Brey on Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Who’s going to stop him? It wasn’t UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday night. Or Notre Dame on Monday at State Farm Center. The Big Ten has some bigs to counter Illinois’ 7-foot, 285-pound junior center, but even that won’t be a cakewalk. Especially if Cockburn starts knocking down 17-foot jump shots on even a semi-consistent basis. He didn’t need many of them against the Fighting Irish, though, as he flexed his physical advantage in the post for 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting to go with eight rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+ | Notre Dame: B-
Alfonso Plummer didn’t quite match the extended heater he was on from three-point range against Kansas State and UTRGV, but the veteran guard did attack the basket successfully a couple times. It was more three-point barrage by committee for the Illini with five different guards hitting from deep. Six if you want to count Jacob Grandison, who is playing more on the perimeter.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A- | Notre Dame: C-
Cockburn can cover a multitude of problems given his ability to dominate the post. There weren’t that many issues against Notre Dame, but Coleman Hawkins struggled again and Omar Payne, save for one nasty blocked shot, was mostly a non-factor again. The Irish’s inability to stop Cockburn doesn’t make them unique — and hurt their chances — but stretch-4 Nate Laszewski did capitalize off some Illini scouting report mistakes to hit a few threes.
Bench
Illinois: B+ | Notre Dame: A
The Illini bench got a boost Monday night with both Trent Frazier and Grandison out of the starting lineup in their respective returns after injury (Frazier’s left knee) and illness (Grandison and the flu). It was an infusion of steady, veteran play. Plus some decent production. Freshman Blake Wesley actually led Notre Dame with 24 points off the bench as has become something of a regular occurrence.
Overall
Illinois: B+ | Notre Dame: C+
Monday night was a closer approximation to the team Illinois wants to be this season. Dominant post play. Shooters around it. Not that the Illini were mistake-free. Turnovers were an issue in the first half and popped again in smaller doses in the second half to let Notre Dame hang around. And there were enough scouting report mistakes on defense that Brad Underwood will have plenty to discuss in the next practice. That it was a win, though, still matters.