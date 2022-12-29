What happened
A new-look starting lineup. And a career-best scoring effort from Dain Dainja. Making his first start at Illinois, the 6-foot-9, 270-pound Dainja did whatever he wanted to on the block, scoring 22 points on 8 of 10 shooting to go along with six rebounds. Illinois dominated the overmatched Wildcats like they should have, cruising to a comfortable win at State Farm Center in their final nonconference game.
What it means
Not a lot. Other than the fact Illinois is now 9-4 and avoided a potentially embarrassing loss. Losing in lopsided fashion to Missouri and Penn State this month is one thing. Losing to Bethune-Cookman is another. Illinois will now need to replicate those dunks, three-pointers and increased defensive intensity during the next two months when the lights shine brighter during Big Ten play.
What’s next
Big Ten game followed by another Big Ten game followed by another Big Ten game. Illinois likely won’t find itself in the AP Top 25 on Monday after Thursday’s win, but they’ll have a chance to get back in the rankings. The Illini are still searching for their first Big Ten win after an 0-2 start, and they’ll get to make the quick trip north to Evanston to play Northwestern (10-2) at 8 p.m. next Wednesday.
What was said
“They bring the best out of me, especially on the defensive end. I feel like I’m making big jumps. That’s why I love this team. If something’s not going right, we’re going to make adjustments, whether that’s a new group or anything. We have a lot of guys who can come in and bring something to the game. This is a good team. We’ve got a lot of pieces.”
— Illini forward Dain Dainja
Grades are in: Dainja delivers in first career start
Player of the Game
Illinois forward Dain Dainja
On Thursday night, the Illini resembled last year’s team. You know the one centered around a post player (Kofi Cockburn, of course). Dainja delivered his best Kofi-impersonation with a career-high 22 points to go with six rebounds, four blocks, four steals and two assists. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward out of Brooklyn Park, Minn., was efficient, too, finishing 8 of 10 from the field.
BACKCOURT
Illinois: B-
Bethune-Cookman: D
An off night from Terrence Shannon Jr. didn’t hurt the Illini all that much (3 of 7 from field). Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps both picked up the slack with a combined 22 points. Harris was the standout, though, as the freshman guard rewarded Brad Underwood for inserting the St. Vincent-St. Mary product into the starting five.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois: B+
Bethune-Cookman: D
Coleman Hawkins still had four turnovers, but the junior forward did plenty to offset those mistakes in producing a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Wildcats also simply had no answer for Dain Dainja in the paint.
BENCH
Illinois: C
Bethune-Cookman: D
Harris and Dainja joining the starting five led to a much-different look for Illinois on Thursday night. That the Illini got 20 points from their bench players — with half of those belonging to Epps — really didn’t factor into the outcome.
OVERALL
Illinois: B
Bethune-Cookman: D-
Thursday night accomplished what it was supposed to. This was a get-right game for the Illini and the fact that the changes Underwood made worked gives the Illinois coach some positive feedback.