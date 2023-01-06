01062023 UIbkbW 1
Buy Now

Illinois forward Kendall Bostic tries to hold onto the ball in the middle of Northwestern guards Jasmine McWilliams, left, and Kaylah Rainey during Thursday night’s game at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini won 85-79 for their seventh straight victory, with Bostic scoring 15 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

 Robin Scholz photos/The News-Gazette

What happened

All but three of the points Illinois (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten) scored in Thursday night’s Big Ten win against Northwestern (6-8, 0-4) belonged to starters Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant, Adalia McKenzie, Brynn Shoup-Hill and Kendall Bostic. That was just enough for the Illini to hold off a furious second-half comeback attempt by the Wildcats, who outscored Illinois 52-40 in the final 20 minutes.

What it means

The Illini have now doubled their win total from last season and ended an ugly 14-game losing streak against Northwestern in the process. It was Illinois’ first win against the Wildcats since 2014. More importantly, the Illini continue to enhance their resume as they look to break into The Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since 2000.

What’s next

A showdown at undefeated Ohio State. The third-ranked Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) completed an 83-71 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night. Ohio State hasn’t missed a beat even without starting point guard Jacy Sheldon, who hasn’t played since Nov. 30 and is week-to-week with a lower-leg injury. The Buckeyes are now 10-0 with Sheldon out injured.

Joe Vozzelli

Tags

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos