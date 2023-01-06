What happened
All but three of the points Illinois (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten) scored in Thursday night’s Big Ten win against Northwestern (6-8, 0-4) belonged to starters Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant, Adalia McKenzie, Brynn Shoup-Hill and Kendall Bostic. That was just enough for the Illini to hold off a furious second-half comeback attempt by the Wildcats, who outscored Illinois 52-40 in the final 20 minutes.
What it means
The Illini have now doubled their win total from last season and ended an ugly 14-game losing streak against Northwestern in the process. It was Illinois’ first win against the Wildcats since 2014. More importantly, the Illini continue to enhance their resume as they look to break into The Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since 2000.
What’s next
A showdown at undefeated Ohio State. The third-ranked Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) completed an 83-71 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night. Ohio State hasn’t missed a beat even without starting point guard Jacy Sheldon, who hasn’t played since Nov. 30 and is week-to-week with a lower-leg injury. The Buckeyes are now 10-0 with Sheldon out injured.