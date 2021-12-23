What happened
Was Braggin’ Rights always going to be decided by three-pointers? Not necessarily, but the major advantage Illinois boasted with its collection of elite shooters compared to Missouri’s inefficient chuckers had the chance to define Wednesday’s game. Then it did. The Illini shot 12 of 25 from three-point range, exploding in the second half from beyond the arc to claim the rivalry win for the first time since 2017.
What it means
Beating Missouri this season isn’t much of a résumé booster for Illinois, but the Illini still made a statement Wednesday night in St. Louis. Mostly that there are probably few teams out there that can stop the two-pronged offensive attack of Kofi Cockburn and a slew of shooters. Add in a defense predicated on only giving up tough two-pointers (and mostly succeeding), and Illinois might actually be that Big Ten title contender everyone thought in the preseason.
What’s next
A bit of a break for the Illini. Maybe just three days, but the Illinois players will at least get a chance to spend the holidays with their families before returning to Champaign to prepare for one final nonconference game Dec. 29 against Florida A&M. The Rattlers have yet to beat a Division I opponent this season and lost their nine games by an average of 15 points, including a pair of 27-point losses to Miami and Cincinnati.
What was said
“I came to this university to play in these type of games, these type of environments. It’s fun having Illini nation behind our backs screaming and cheering for us. It’s a fun game. It’s special to be a part of this game, this environment. I live for these moments.” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier after his second Braggin’ Rights victory in five years.