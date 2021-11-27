What happened
Plenty of points. Not all that much defense. Illinois founds itself in a shootout with UT Rio Grande Valley mostly because it struggled to get a stop, let alone string them together. But there was enough offense from Kofi Cockburn (dominant in the paint) and Alfonso Plummer (red hot from three-point range again) to make up the difference for a victory for the again shorthanded Illini.
What it means
The No. 14 (for now) Illini have yet to play a single game this season at full strength and every scholarship player available. That’s made for some rather disjointed basketball, which was made even worse Friday with the top two ball handlers on the bench in street clothes. There’s a better than good chance Illinois slips from the Associated Press Top 25 come Monday even after Friday’s win.
What’s next
Illinois’ busy stretch to end November continues on Monday night back at State Farm Center with a Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup with Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish will be hunting a win after a 1-2 “Maui” Invitational run in Las Vegas. Given their three-point defense woes through five games, it will be a good opportunity for Plummer to stay hot from beyond the arc after two breakout games this week.
What was said
I felt guys on their team really knew what they were doing together and played together. I think there was a lot of toughness on their behalf. I just felt like everybody on their team assumed a role. They knew what they had to do win, and they played well together.” — Austin Peay coach Matt Figger on how Illinois played Friday night without Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Jacob Grandison