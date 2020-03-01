Instant reaction: Illinois 67, Indiana 66
What happened
What a way to usher in March. Sunday’s Illinois-Indiana game played out as advertised. Physicality from both teams. Big shots, too. The Illini did enough in the second half between some stifling defense and more clutch plays from Ayo Dosunmu to come away with a key home victory.
What it means
Turns out the Big Ten might have a wilder finish than even expected. Thanks to Michigan State’s win Saturday at Maryland, Illinois is just one game behind the Terrapins (with Tom Izzo’s Spartans) in the conference standings. A six-way tie at the top is still mathematically possible, with the Illini down to two regular season games.
What’s next
Illinois won just once on the road in Big Ten play a year ago. These Illini can make it six conference road wins where last year’s happened with a 6 p.m. Thursday showdown at Ohio State. The Buckeyes were one of the hottest teams in the country early in the season. Then one of the coldest. And now they’re playing pretty well again. Should be a good one in Columbus.
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Andres Feliz
Feliz had some competition for this considering more clutch shots from Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn’s second half takeover. Feliz’s all-around performance, though, clinched it. The 6-foot-2 senior guard finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. His last of the latter — the epitome of hustle play — helped the Illini clinch their 20th win of the season.
Backcourt
Illinois A | Indiana B+
Feliz and Dosunmu, who had a game-high 17 points, carried the load for the Illini guards on an afternoon where Trent Frazier couldn’t get going offensively and Alan Griffin couldn’t match his breakout performance at Northwestern (with some defensive miscues cutting into his playing time). The Hoosiers’ guards were right there, though, keeping Indiana in the game by going 8 of 16 from three-point range.
Frontcourt
Illinois A | Indiana A-
Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis won round one in the first half. Cockburn, with his 15 points, six blocks and five rebounds, claimed round two in the fight for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. The X-factor for the Illini, though, was Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who played solid defense on Jackson-Davis and contributed again offensively.
Bench
Illinois B- | Indiana B+
Griffin’s fall back to earth could have meant a rough night game for the Illini bench. Bezhanishvili, who had six points and six rebounds — with all the latter coming in the second half — kept the Illinois bench at least fairly productive. The Hoosiers still had the edge in bench points, though, with senior guard Devonte Green scoring 11 as their sixth man.
Overall
Illinois A | Indiana B+
This was one of those rare college basketball games where both teams had a legitimate case for why they should have won. Was execution perfect for the Illini and the Hoosiers? No, but they both did enough to win. Illinois just did more, thanks to Dosunmu and Feliz coming through in the clutch.
