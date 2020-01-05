UIbkbM
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) congratulates Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) during Sunday's game against Purdue at State Farm Center. The Illini won 63-37.

Illinois never trailed as it took advantage of a Purdue team that shot even worse than the Illini did three days earlier at Michigan State. The Illinois big men set the tone early, and then the guards finished it with Alan Griffin and Trent Frazier helping the Illini turn Sunday’s game into a rout.

Here’s the thing. A performance like this after Thursday’s loss in East Lansing, Mich., kind of reinforces the inconsistent nature of this Illinois team. When the defense is locked in and the offense hits some shots, the Illini can beat Purdue by 26. Both of those things just haven’t happened at the same time enough this season.

Illinois will be back on the road Wednesday in Madison, Wis. — a place the Illini haven’t won since 2010. You know, the last decade. They’ll also be facing a Wisconsin team that seems to be finding its footing. The Badgers have won four straight games, including a rather impressive upset victory at Ohio State on Friday.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

