What happened
Illinois figured out just how crippling the combination of missed layups, missed free throws and late turnovers can be in Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal loss to Indiana. Each on their own is troublesome. All three together? The Illini were fortunate to only lose by two. Illinois played well enough defensively, but just shot itself in the foot on the offensive end repeatedly.
What it means
No repeat for the reigning Big Ten tournament champions. It’s a one-and-done stay instead for Illinois in Indianapolis. Big picture, losing in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals isn’t a dagger in the heart of the program. Not learning from the loss to Indiana would be, but the Illini have some time to figure it out before the NCAA tournament starts.
What’s next
Selection Sunday. It won’t have quite the drama of last year’s, with Ayo Dosunmu on the ladder cutting down the net in Indianapolis as Illinois was named a No. 1 seed, but the Illini are safely in and looking at a fairly high seed. Probably not has high as if they would have won the Big Ten tournament again, but nothing worse than a No. 5 seed most likely.
What was said
“At the end of the day, you can’t miss free throws. We missed six layups in the first half, and I don’t know how many we missed in the second. You can’t do that and win games. … You can’t do that in postseason play. You just can’t do that, and we turned it over a couple times late.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood on what sank his team in Indianapolis