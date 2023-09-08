Hopes of a 2-0 start for Illinois were dashed after a 34-23 loss to Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Here are three quick thoughts from staff writer Joey Wright.
What happened
Whatever momentum Illinois had following a 30-28 win over Toledo to open the season evaporated as soon as play began at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Illini seemed out of sorts from the jump and many of the same mistakes that plagued them against the Rockets presented themselves once again. Kansas gained 542 yards to Illinois' 341, converted seven of its 10 third down opportunities and possessed the ball for 29:58 compared to 23:21 for Illinois. There were some positives – quarterback Luke Altmyer's 72-yard touchdown rush with 2:11 left in the third quarter briefly inspired hope of a comeback – but a slow start ultimately doomed any chance the Illini had.
What it means
Illinois' battle against No. 7 Penn State next week loses much of its luster. Kansas, meanwhile, proved itself as legitimate following a 6-7 campaign in 2022 that followed eight combined wins in the previous four seasons. Questions continue to surround Illinois' discipline after committing six penalties for 58 yards as well as its ability to get to opposing quarterbacks after only hurrying Jalon Daniels three times and sacking him twice.
What's next
While the Illini still have a chance for an early statement in their first Big Ten game of the season, an opportunity to vault to 3-0 and earn a firm spot in the polls is gone. Illinois built back momentum following a loss in its second game of the 2022 season with a 24-3 win over Virginia, but the Nittany Lions will provide a much tougher test. Standout quarterback Drew Allar completed 21 of his 29 attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-15 win over West Virginia; Penn State earned 478 yards of total offense leading into Saturday's home game against Delaware.