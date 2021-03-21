Instant reaction: Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58
Instant reaction
What happened
Loyola Chicago was seeded what now? The way the No. 8-seeded Ramblers dictated every moment of Sunday’s second-round matchup with No. 1-seeded Illinois should create some questions for the NCAA tournament selection committee. Looks like Sister Jean and the boys have another March Madness run in them.
What it means
This Illinois team has been compared — at least from a total talent standpoint — to the 1989 and 2005 squads all season. Now these Illini have one more thing in common with their predecessors with a season ending short of that final goal. Well short this season. A second-round exit was not what this team had in mind.
What’s next
A whole lot of questions. The final game of the 2020-21 season will be dissected for a long time. What went wrong? And how did it go so wrong? The disappointing final chapter to the season closes the door on this Illinois team, and that leaves plenty more questions — mostly roster ones — about where the Illini go next.
Grades
Player of the game
Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig
It should have come to the surprise of exactly no one at Bankers Life Fieldhouse that Loyola would run its entire offense through Krutwig and lean on its veteran big man. Illinois’ inability to slow down the Ramblers’ ball screen action turned out to be a fatal flaw. One of many Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. Krutwig exploited it, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Backcourt
Illinois: D+
Loyola Chicago: A
The Ramblers unleashed their No. 3 defense in the country all over the Illini guards and did what pretty much nobody in the Big Ten could. They made Ayo Dosunmu ordinary. Basically shut down Trent Frazier completely. The lone saving grace was Adam Miller, and he couldn’t carry the entire load.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C+
Loyola Chicago: B-
Illinois wanted to make Kofi Cockburn a priority. Wanted to get him the ball. Forced it sometimes, and so did he when he got the ball down low. The Illini big man finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, but the post battle favored the Ramblers. Krutwig was just as good, and his backup, Jacob Hutson, provided solid minutes.
Bench
Illinois: C-
Loyola Chicago: A
Illinois has relied on its bench for energy and production all season. Andre Curbelo brought some of both, but dribbled himself into trouble more often than not. Quiet afternoons from Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Andre Curbelo didn’t help. Loyola got big minutes from Marquise Kennedy and won the bench points battle, too (among many others).
Overall
Illinois: C-
Loyola Chicago: A-
Well, that was unexpected. At least in a way. Loyola was always going to pose a defensive problem for Illinois. The advanced stats don’t lie. That the Ramblers simply shut down what has made the Illini offense tick all season, though, was the surprise. The Ramblers set the tone from the opening tip. The Illini never responded.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).