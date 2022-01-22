What happened
Hard to imagine that neither team could build more than a four- or six-point lead for the majority of Friday night’s game in College Park, Md., when Maryland winds up with an 81-65 upset victory of No. 17 Illinois. The Illini last led with about 8 minutes to play before the Terrapins put together a 24-7 run to close out the 16-point win.
What it means
How do you evaluate the Illini? There was a noticeable 7-foot, 285-pound hole that didn’t get filled against Maryland with Kofi Cockburn back in Champaign in concussion protocol. Andre Curbelo played for just the second time in two months. Illinois is not at its peak, personnel or performance wise, but the loss to the Terrapins counts just the same.
What’s next
Illinois will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at State Farm Center against Michigan State. Whether the Illini will do so still ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 is to be determined. Two losses this week — particularly Friday’s to unranked, at the time .500 Maryland — might cost Illinois some of the 20 more votes they picked up heading into the week to jump to No. 17.
What was said
“We didn’t get the ball in the paint enough. That’s one of the things we're going to have to figure out without Kofi. There’s a lot of ways to get the ball in the paint. We’re going to have to shoot the ball and make some threes. We didn’t drive it there to get enough layups and enough penetration.” — Brad Underwood on his offense against Maryland