N-G sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. reacts after the Illini's six-game winning streak ends with an inexplicable 8-point loss to the Spartans:
Out East
Illinois (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) is now 0-2 against teams from the Big Ten East.
Luckily for Bret Bielema's program, the Illini reside in the winnable West. A 23-20 loss at Indiana on Sept. 4 was the last time the Illinois defense allowed more than 20 points in a game.
Most of the booing today at Memorial Stadium has come when a Michigan State defensive player goes down on the field and play stops for the athletic trainers to come take a look. (It's happened a lot). #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 5, 2022
Well, until Saturday in front of a season-best crowd of 56,092 fans at Memorial Stadium.
The loss to the Spartans (4-5, 2-4) didn't hurt as much as it could have had Purdue taken care of business at home. The Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3), who visit Champaign next Saturday in a pivotal West showdown, lost 24-3 to the Hawkeyes just before Illinois' game with Michigan State kicked off.
Purdue is in a four-way tie for second place at 3-3 in conference play along with Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. The Illini are a game ahead of those four in first place.
"We did enough things uncharacteristic of things that have helped us win in the past," Bielema said in the locker room on WDWS after the game. "Especially in the first half, we couldn't get in the moment to win it. The wind was a factor. They controlled their opportunities more than we did. Our guys did not handle (the wind) well.
"We have a very disappointed locker room. There is still a lot of good football in front of us. In this league, we are going to have to rebound quickly. We have to learn from this.
"Penalties, mental errors and turnovers, those are the things that we have to get corrected."
Not so special
Hugh Robertson had a punt that will be hard to forget for a while.
For all the wrong reasons.
Bielema was told after it happened that the wind moved the ball causing Robertson to hit the ball right into his protection, resulting in a six-yard punt that gave the ball to Michigan State at the Illini's 29-yard line.
The Spartans scored six plays later on Jarek Broussard's 11-yard rush to go ahead 16-7 late in the third quarter.
Four downs
Success on fourth down had been a big part of Illinois' 7-1 start to the season.
The Illini offense, after all, had converted on 10 of 16 fourth-down attempts (62.5 percent success rate).
On Saturday, it turned into a liability. Illinois only converted on 1 of 6 fourth-down attempts. The Illini started 0 of 5 on fourth down.
One of the key moments in the game came midway through the fourth quarter with the Illini down by 8. Bielema left his offense on the field on fourth-and-2 at Michigan State's 20-yard line. But Chase Brown was stopped on the play after a 1-yard gain, turning the ball back over to the Spartans.
Michigan State was allowed to chew up four-and-a-half minutes on the clock before punting the ball back to Illinois.
The Illini offense took over at its own 13-yard line with 3:37 left and went 4 and out (Reggie Love III 6-yard rush, incompletion, sack, sack).
Finding Isaiah
.@IlliniFootball is not backing down. 😤 pic.twitter.com/EpBFqhURId— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 5, 2022
The connection between Isaiah Williams and Tommy DeVito was evident back in the spring game.
That's continued into the regular season with the wide receiver out of St. Louis DeVito's top target (56 receptions entering Saturday, more than double the next-highest total).
DeVito targeted Williams seven times in Saturday's Illini loss, with Williams hauling in five passes for 98 yards.
On an eight-play drive that got Illinois within one score of the visiting Spartans, DeVito found Williams three times, including a 7-yard touchdown on a shovel pass on 3rd-and-4 with 14:27 left in regulation.
No rest for Chase
Josh McCray's three carries were two more than last week's win at Nebraska, but still meant Brown went over 30 carries for a fourth consecutive game (five times in total this season).
The Illinois coaches have said multiple times that heavy workload games for Chase Brown aren't sustainable long term.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 5, 2022
When push comes to shove ... Brown has 32 carries for 135 yards so far today, and there's still 11 minutes to play. #Illini
With McCray working back to full strength after missing significant time with a knee injury, Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. called Brown's number 33 times.
Brown continued to deliver with 136 rushing yards, a 10th consecutive 100-yard rushing effort for the London, Ontario native.
Barking up the wrong tree
Mel Tucker and Michigan State had the ultimate case of brain fade in the final minutes.
First, there was calling a timeout on 2nd-and-7 with 2:03 on the clock when the Illini had no way of stopping the clock themselves.
Then, the Spartans doubled down with a delay-of-game penalty, another timeout, an incompletion and a missed field goal.
Seriously, how is Tucker making $9.5 million a season? That's money not well spent.
Illinois almost made Tucker pay. The Illini got all the way to Michigan State's 27 before the clock hit all zeros on what could have been a game-tying drive.