Instant reaction
What happened
So much for another road kill. Michigan State asserted itself as the tougher, harder working team almost from the opening tip. That shouldn’t have been a surprise for Illinois. Toughness and effort are trademarks of a Tom Izzo team. A Brad Underwood team, too. Just not enough Tuesday night.
What it means
Illinois isn’t out of the Big Ten title race. Not entirely. Games against Michigan and Ohio State next week provide at least a sliver of hope for the Illini in achieving one of their primary goals. The road to a conference championship is just significantly more difficult now. On the order of having to win out difficult (and get a lot of help).
What’s next
No time to dwell on how a seven-game winning streak came to an abrupt, disappointing end. Illinois has a single day to prep for its second of three games this week with a 6 p.m. Thursday rematch with Nebraska at State Farm Center. The Cornhuskers might be at the bottom of the Big Ten, but they know they can hang with the Illini.
What was said
“We have an idea of what we’re getting. It’s going to be the same game. They have big guards, big guys and we’re everyone’s Super Bowl. We’re getting the same hungry Nebraska team we played there.” — Illinois guard Trent Frazier on moving on to Thursday’s game against the Cornhuskers
Grades
Player of the game
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford
The benefit of experience was on full display Tuesday night at the Breslin Center. Langford, finally healthy again this season, put all his wily veteran skills to good use against Illinois. Primarily against Adam Miller. Langford set a new career high with 16 rebounds, made it a double-double with 15 points and helped the Spartans set the tone early in Tuesday’s eventual win.
Backcourt
Illinois: A-
Michigan State: A
Odds are if Trent Frazier goes off for 22 points and Ayo Dosunmu has another one of his do-everything type games with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, the Illini should be in pretty good shape. They just couldn’t get enough stops at the other end. Langford wasn’t the only MSU guard in double figures, with Aaron Henry (20 points) and Rocket Watts (13 points) making for a tough trifecta.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Michigan State: B+
The Spartans’ length gave the Illini trouble. Trouble to the tune of nine blocked shots and many, many more altered. Illinois’ big man duo of Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili struggled to get (or take) good shots. Cockburn did get to an inefficient 13 points, but Bezhanishvili was held scoreless.
Bench
Illinois: C
Michigan State: C
Andre Curbelo put an erratic, turnover-filled start behind him and was the fourth Illini in double figures with 12 points. The rest of the Illinois bench didn’t add much on the offensive, and while Da’Monte Williams continues to rebound (he had seven) the senior guard has taken a step back as a scoring option. Like Curbelo, Hauser was the lone Michigan State reserve to play a significant role.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Michigan State: B+
This was not the follow-up to a dominant performance in Minneapolis the Illini probably had in mind. Michigan State dictated the terms of the game, and the Illini couldn't muster enough of an answer despite a late attempt at a comeback. Not letting the loss to the Spartans snowball with two more games this week now becomes the focus. A Big Ten title might be out of reach, but Illinois is still playing for its NCAA tournament seed.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).