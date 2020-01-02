WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois has done one thing consistently this season against high-major opponents: miss three-pointers. Thursday night was no different in East Lansing, Mich., with the Illini ice cold from beyond the arc in their loss.
WHAT IT MEANS
That’s one opportunity lost when it comes to building an NCAA tournament résumé. More exist, of course, with 17 more Big Ten games on the schedule, but Illinois hasn’t shown the consistency necessary to beat high-major foes.
WHAT’S NEXT
It’s all conference play from here on out, so the challenge doesn’t exactly decrease for the Illini (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten). They at least get Purdue (9-5, 2-1), who boasts a top 10 defense, at home Sunday night.
Player of the game
Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston
Winston proved his worth to the Spartans in a couple different ways. For one, he led Michigan State with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds, while shooting 50 percent from the field overall and 60 percent from three-point range. The dip in production for the Spartans when Winston was off the court just further reinforced just how valuable the veteran point guard is for Tom Izzo’s team.
Backcourt
Illinois B- | Michigan State A
Only the play of Ayo Dosunmu and Alan Griffin saves the Illini here. It’s pretty simple. They were the only players that found a rhythm offensively and actually produced. Dosunmu got his attacking the basket, and Griffin eventually made for a second steady option off the bench. Both wound up in double figures, scoring 35 combined points.
Frontcourt
Illinois D- | Michigan State A+
Nine. That was the total number of Michigan State blocks on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. Five for Marcus Bingham Jr. and four for Xavier Tillman. They swatted Illini big man Kofi Cockburn multiple times to hold him in check on the offensive end.
Bench
Illinois D+ | Michigan State C-
Again, this is a Griffin-influenced grade. Because other than the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, the Illinois bench was basically non-existent. Andres Feliz was a non-factor for the second time in three games, and the rest of the Illini reserves didn’t add all that much either.
Overall
Illinois D | Michigan State A
The Illini have shown the ability to compete with the best teams in the country. Even beat one of them by taking down Michigan. Doing so consistently, though? That’s been a serious struggle, and at this point they’ve missed on many more of those opportunities than they’ve hit. Kind of like their three-point shooting.