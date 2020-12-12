Beat writer Scott Richey's take on another Braggin' Rights loss:
What happened
Ayo Dosunmu dusted off his sixth “play like an All-American” performance of the season. Four times that’s been enough. Now twice it hasn’t. Dosunmu dealt Missouri plenty of blows. The rest of the Illini didn’t do enough of the same, as the Tigers set the tone early. That put the Illini in catch up mode from the jump, and they just never quite caught up.
What it means
A loss to Missouri does not a season unmake. Illinois proved that last year. Dropping a third straight in the biggest rivalry game of the year — at least from the fan perspective — still isn’t a great look. Especially the way Missouri won, again. A little more fire. A little more physicality. Another Braggin’ Rights win.
What’s next
Just like that, Big Ten play is here. Conference play starts Sunday elsewhere across the league, with Illinois’ opener coming Tuesday at home against Minnesota. The Gophers never left Minneapolis and sit at 6-0 with some blowouts and a couple nailbiters against Loyola Marymount and Boston College for good measure.
What was said
“Our free throw shooting was compounded by the fact we put them on the line — especially in the first half — with fouls that were away from the basket. They weren’t even trying to score. Just over aggressiveness. Then we get to the foul line and miss a bunch. We were 50 percent in the first half, and they didn’t miss any. That’s an advantage I’m really upset with.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Just imagine how lopsided Saturday night’s game might have been if Dosunmu didn’t score almost 50 percent of Illinois’ points. The Illini junior guard was efficient, too, making 13 of 20 shots, for his new career high of 36 points. Without him? What still wound up a third straight Missouri victory in the rivalry game would have been a laugher — the epitome of a blowout — instead of decided in the final minute.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Missouri: A
This was not the Duke game with every Illini guard going off at one point or another. In fact, production was kind of limited. Pretty much just Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo. Only Dosunmu for a majority of the second half. The Illinois preseason All-American can do a lot, but he can’t always do it all on his own. Missouri boasted the backcourt balance this time.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C+
Missouri: B-
The juggling Kofi Cockburn works on with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher before every game is meant to sharpen his hand-eye coordinator. Consider it still a work in progress. Cockburn continues to have trouble holding on to entry passes. He (and the rest of the Illinois frontcourt) had trouble holding on to rebounds, too, with Missouri winning that battle.
Bench
Illinois: C+
Missouri: A
Curbelo was the only bright spot off the bench for the Illini. Giorgi Bezhanishvili struggled with foul trouble — and his first three doubled as turnovers, too, coming on the offensive end. Coleman Hawkins and Jacob Grandison played sparingly and not particularly well. The Tigers, unsurprisingly because of his Braggin’ Rights history, got good bench minutes from Javon Pickett.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Missouri: A-
Illinois got a taste of what it did to Duke earlier this week. Missouri was the team able to fight through the mounting number of fouls called to still run its transition offense effectively. And when those fouls sent both teams to the free throw line? It was the Tigers that knocked down nearly all they attempted. All in all, a letdown for the Illini after a top 10 win in Durham, N.C.
