What happened
A forgettable night for the Illini. More like a silent night, too. On multiple fronts. Missouri wing Kobe Brown and guard D’Moi Hodge made sure Braggin’ Rights will reside with the black and gold fans for the next 12 months after the Tigers dominated at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. Illinois never led and lost this rivalry game for the fourth time in the last six seasons in lopsided fashion.
What it means
The problems that surfaced during the Illini’s loss against Penn State and for most of their win against Alabama A&M are real. And don’t appear like they’re going away anytime soon. No. 16 Illinois will drop in the next Associated Press Top 25 poll. Maybe even out of the poll entirely. They’ll continue to drop games, too, if they don’t figure out what the identity of this team is with Big Ten play set to take center stage.
What’s next
A few days of rest for Christmas. And then some intense practices on a mostly empty University of Illinois campus. All before the final nonconference game of the season. Bethune-Cookman (4-8) visits for a 7:30 p.m. tip at State Farm Center on Dec. 29. Illinois should avoid a two-game losing streak against the Wildcats, but it’s no guarantee with how haphazard the Illini have played in their last three games.
What was said
“This one’s on me. I just told the team I have not done a very good job. I have let them down. I don’t know what else to say. I’ve kind of felt something like this coming. I don’t know. I don’t know. Just can’t let somebody take your ball. We can do it in practice. But when we see a different-colored jersey, we’re struggling. Again, this one’s on me.”
— Illinois coach Brad Underwood
Player of the Game
Missouri wing Kobe Brown
The senior knows what Braggin’ Rights is all about. And that mattered on Thursday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis with little experience in the annual rivalry across the board for both rosters. Brown is now 3-1 against Illinois with the 6-foot-8 Huntsville, Ala., native going for a career-high 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting along with eight assists and five rebounds while playing 37 of the 40 minutes.
BACKCOURT
Illinois: C-
Missouri: B
D’Moi Hodge keyed a dominant first half for the Tigers with 18 of his 20 points coming in the first 20 minutes. DeAndre Gholston wasn’t far behind. Terrence Shannon Jr. (team-high 22 points) tried to bring the Illini back into the game. It was much too little, too late.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois: D
Missouri: A
Coleman Hawkins was mostly a no-show for the Illini with only four points in 23 minutes. Even worse was the junior forward’s six turnovers. Matthew Mayer gave Illinois something with 16 points. But Thursday night’s win for the Tigers was the Kobe Brown show.
BENCH
Illinois: B-
Missouri: C
Dain Dainja, Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps combined for all 29 of the Illini’s bench points. The Tigers, meanwhile, didn’t need much from their reserves with Gholston producing 15 of Mizzou’s 20 bench points in the 22-point win.
OVERALL
Illinois: D
Missouri: A
Failing to show up in the first half of a rivalry game? Not ideal. The Illini trailed by 24 going into the locker room after the Tigers made 16 of their last 23 field goals to end the first half. Illinois was better in the second half, but it didn’t really matter all that much, as Mizzou treated itself — and first-year Tigers coach Dennis Gates — to the perfect Christmas present. The 22-point win was the largest margin of victory by Mizzou in the longtime series.