Men’s draw
What happened
There were fewer upsets in the singles draw Tuesday compared to Monday when five ranked players went down, but the second round wasn’t devoid of intrigue. Like TCU losing both of its ranked players. Harvard’s Henry von der Schulenburg took down Luc Fomba, and LSU’s Ronnie Hohmann beat Juan Carlos Aguilar.
What’s next
Sweet 16 action for singles and doubles will resume at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on Wednesday morning. Unless it has to shift indoors to Atkins Tennis Center. Either way, eight singles players and eight doubles teams will move one win closer to a national championship by the end of the day.
What was said
“With my pro tournaments over the summer, I don’t get the chance to wear the gator on my chest and represent the University of Florida. I’m just having fun this week and enjoying competing for the Gators and being able to wear that gator on my chest for one more week.” — Top-ranked Florida sophomore Ben Shelton
Scott RicheyWomen’s draw
What happened
The Texas takeover continued Tuesday in Urbana. Two days after leading the Longhorns to a team title, No. 2-seeded Peyton Stearns and unranked Kylie Collins both advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA singles tournament. Stearns and top-seeded Virginia sophomore Emma Navarro are the only top five players left in the field.
What’s next
Potentially more success in the Sweet 16 for unseeded players like Collins, who knocked off No. 3 Petra Hule on Monday. She won’t be alone in that pursuit either. Stanford’s Connie Ma swept Florida’s McCartney Kessler on Tuesday, and Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova did the same to Duke’s Chloe Beck in her own ranked upset.
What was said
“This whole season I’ve had pressure on my back. People want to beat me really badly. What I’ve come to terms with is it’s a privilege to be in that position. I’ve just sort of tried my best to embrace it. I’m grateful to be in this position. I wouldn’t want it any other way.” — Emma Navarro, who won the NCAA singles title in 2021
Scott Richey