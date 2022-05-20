What happened
Upsets. Delays. It was an eventful opening day of the NCAA championships at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. The SEC started the Elite Eight with a pair of upsets, including Kentucky taking down No. 1 TCU, before rain and lightning pushed the day’s final two matches to a late-night finish.
What it means
The first three rounds of the NCAA tournament were decidedly chalky with the top eight seeded teams all making it to Urbana. Raucous fans from Lexington, Ky., and Knoxville, Tenn., had plenty to cheer for as the “underdogs” provided a bit more intrigue in the quarterfinal round.
What’s next
A modified schedule for the women’s quarterfinal matches with strong winds projected throughout Friday in Urbana. Staggered starts for the four Elite Eight matches will have North Carolina and Pepperdine starting it off at 10 a.m. before matches at 1 p.m, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. follow.
What was said
“This isn’t going to be about playing picturesque tennis. You had two 4-3 matches (Thursday afternoon), and it’s just not about playing picturesque tennis. We’ve got to get our guys to swing freer.”
— Tennessee coach Chris Woodford
after his Volunteers upset Baylor