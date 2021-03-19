Instant reaction
What happened
Just a touch of nerves at the beginning maybe for Illinois with every single player making their NCAA tournament debut. Then the Illini absolutely steamrolled Drexel in the first round game at Farmers Coliseum. The Dragons had no answer for either Kofi Cockburn or Illinois’ dominant transition game.
What it means
Win and advance. That’s all that matters in the NCAA tournament. Style points don’t mean anything. Although taking care of business in the 1-16 game is always preferable to flirting with pulling a Virginia. Illinois doesn’t plan on leaving Indianapolis any time soon. Friday’s win assured them at least two more days.
What’s next
A not-quite-as-easy second round game; opponent to be determined. At least Illinois won’t have to wait long to find out who is up next. Loyola Chicago and Georgia Tech have a mid-afternoon tip at Hinkle Fieldhouse. A battle for the Land of Lincoln certainly would be the more intriguing story.
What was said
“I don’t think we were nervous. We have a lot of alphas, dudes that are confident and know what they are doing. (Drexel) paid really good attention in their scout, knew most of what we were doing and had a really good plan defensively.” — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn on the team’s slow start
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Dosunmu’s start mirrored his team’s first several minutes. A little slow on the offensive end. Then the USA Today National Player of the Year flirted with a triple-double. Would have been his third of the year. Might have gotten it, too, if there was a reason to leave him in the game to nab a few late assists. A final line of 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists had to do.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Drexel: D
The Illini’s ability to push the ball in transition — from any number of guards — was not something Drexel handled well. Dosunmu eventually hit near takeover mode, but the Illini got a nice early spark offensively from Trent Frazier and Adam Miller played one of his best all around games of the season.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Drexel: C-
Not a lot of comps for Kofi Cockburn in the Colonial Athletic Association (or anywhere in the country, for that matter). It showed Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Drexel big man James Butler got his double-double, but could do nothing from stopping Cockburn from doing the same, but better.
Bench
Illinois: A-
Drexel: D
The Illini managed to empty their bench with their first round rout. That gave a chance for guys like former Fisher star Zach Griffith to get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament. Big time. It was the usual trio of Andre Curbelo, Da’Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, though, responsible for a solid, if modest, advantage in bench points.
Overall
Illinois: A
Drexel: D+
The way Illinois was able to step on the gas to end the first half and not let up to start the second was important. The Illini let Drexel hang around for three-fourths of the first half. Hope is about the worst thing a No. 1 seed can give its No. 16 seed opponent. That hope was gone about 4 minutes into the second half.
