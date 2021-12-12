What happened
Illinois went toe to toe with No. 11 Arizona on Saturday in front of a raucous, sold out State Farm Center. The atmosphere was electric. And the game mostly lived up to the hype. Until the closing seconds where the combination of an inability to get a stop and a mental mistake cost the Illini a chance at both an upset and a signature win as the last resume-building opportunity in the nonconference portion of the season.
What it means
Arizona confirmed that it has a top 10 caliber team this season. That Illinois hung with the Wildcats — mostly because of Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer splashing a dozen three-pointers combined — was a sign that the Illini have a team near that level, too. Near being the operative word. Illinois is in good, not great, territory through the first month of the season with room to grow.
What’s next
Illinois gets one week to get over the disappointment of Saturday’s loss — maybe even get fully healthy with much-needed point guard Andre Curbelo still on the bench in street clothes — before playing St. Francis (Pa.) in a noon game at State Farm Center. The Illini don’t need a “get right” game, but that as the buffer before Braggin’ Rights (no matter how bad Missouri is) won’t be a bad thing.
What was said
“We just didn’t execute, but there’s a lot of things to grow on. I think that our guys understand now what big boy basketball truly is because they're really good. When you back, it’s early December, we’re still 2-0 in league, and we can figure out what we’ve got to continue to work on to get better. We’re going to be a really good basketball team, but we’ve got to get better defensively.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood