Instant reaction
What happened
Was it the cleanest, prettiest version of basketball? No, the 54 combined fouls between Illinois and Indiana took that off the table Tuesday night. But it was a win for the Illini. An important win. A keep-the-streak going win that also kept Illinois in second place in the Big Ten standings. Substance over style. That works, too.
What it means
Another long-term road losing streak has come to an end. Illinois hadn’t won at Assembly Hall in more than a decade. Nearly 11 full years. Now that streak has been squashed just like the losing streaks at Purdue and at Wisconsin fell last season. That the Illini have become more relevant in the college basketball world as those streaks have fallen is coincidental.
What’s next
Another game this week. A novel concept. Illinois went on a run of single-play weeks last month thanks to both Nebraska and Michigan State having to postpone because of their COVID-19 issues. Now the Illini are back to a normal February rhythm with a 1:30 p.m. Saturday home game scheduled against Wisconsin.
What was said
“It was the first time in a while that I’ve ben really, really upset with my basketball team at halftime. Giving up 41 points was not conducive to going to win on the road. … We were lethargic, and they whipped us. … I really challenged our guys at halftime. I’ve not done that in a long time or had to do that, but we responded.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after Tuesday’s win.
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Two Illini guards — Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo — can stake a meaningful claim on an honor that’s going to go to Cockburn again. Both played key roles in Illinois’ overtime win at Indiana. Cockburn’s second half surge, though, was exactly what the Illini needed. The 7-foot sophomore finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to finally match what Trayce Jackson-Davis was giving Indiana, but it was Cockburn’s defense in the final 25 minutes that slowed down Jackson-Davis that put him over the top.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Indiana: B-
Frazier and Curbelo stepped up when Ayo Dosunmu faltered — something the Hoosiers’ defense was trying to make happen. Dosunmu got to double digits with 10 points, but his struggles around the rim meant he took 11 shots to get there. Those 11 shots were tough ones, too. Nothing open, nothing clean. Indiana didn’t lean on its guards like it did its bigs, but Aljami Durham and Khristian Lander both got loose for some threes.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Indiana: A
The Illini bigs were trending toward a barely passing grade in the first half. Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson gave Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili the business. The Hoosiers’ duo outworked and outproduced the Illini pair. Enter the “tale of two halves” idea. Cockburn got physical in the paint for his NCAA-leading 12th double-double, and Bezhanishvili, although he fouled out, finished at a team-best plus-23.
Bench
Illinois: A
Indiana: C+
The Illini’s solid bench effort was 100 percent Andre Curbelo driven even with Bezhanishvili’s plus/minus total and Da’Monte Williams strong final push to end regulation and into overtime. It was Curbelo that got the Illinois offense untracked in the second half, and 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for the freshman guard didn’t hurt either. Outside of Lander, the Hoosiers’ bench didn’t do much.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Indiana: B
Illinois can add “grind out an overtime victory” to its growing list of different ways to win games. That the Illini pulled this one off with its two best players alternating poor halves of play makes Tuesday night’s road win stand out that much more. The tide has turned after the disappointing losses to Maryland and Ohio State, and Illinois might be approaching a February peak into a March run once again. A March run the Illini might actually get to experience this time.