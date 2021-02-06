Instant reaction
What happened
Illinois turned to its pair of potential All-Americans — yes, Kofi Cockburn has joined Ayo Dosunmu in that conversation — and the Illini duo delivered. Dosunmu had a triple-double. Cockburn regained his national double-double lead. Way too much for the Badgers to handle.
What it means
Plenty. A fourth straight win keeps Illinois locked in at second place in the Big Ten standings behind still idle Michigan. The Illini should also jump into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 with a second win this week and some help from other top 10 teams falling short.
What’s next
Not Michigan. Next Thursday’s game in Ann Arbor, Mich., has been postponed as part of the Wolverines’ “return to play” following a two-week COVID-19 pause. Unless the Big Ten shifts its master schedule around, Illinois won’t play again until Feb. 16 against Northwestern.
What was said
“Somebody said eight dunks today? I’d like about 15, and then I’ll be impressed. He’s in diapers when it comes to his continued growth. … It’s fun. I’m having a blast coaching him. He’s fun to challenge. He’s a great listener.” — Illini coach Brad Underwood on Cockburn
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Triple-double. Enough said. Dosunmu joined a rather select group — only Sergio McClain (2001) and Mark Smith (1979) were in it — with his first career triple-double, hauling in the clinching rebound and a couple bonus ones in the closing minutes. The 21-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist performance stood out even more for what it followed. Dosunmu struggled for perhaps the first time all season Tuesday at Indiana before more than making up for it Saturday afternoon.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Wisconsin: C+
Dosunmu didn’t just have 21 points. He had an efficient 21 points on just 12 shots, which helped with Trent Frazier and Adam Miller not quite as on point offensively. The Badgers were less efficient. D’Mitrik Trice scored 22 points, but took 18 shots, and Brad Davison was held scoreless on six shots.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Wisconsin: D+
There was basically no stopping Kofi Cockburn. None of Wisconsin’s big men had much of a chance defensively, and the Illini sophomore center regained his national double-double lead with 23 points and 14 rebounds. There was stopping Micah Potter (eight points, one rebound). Cockburn’s physicality gave him plenty of trouble
Bench
Illinois: B-
Wisconsin: A-
Neither Illinois coach Brad Underwood nor Wisconsin coach Greg Gard goes all that deep to their respective benches. Da’Monte Wiliams knocked down a three and added to the Illini’s rebounding dominance with nine boards, but the Badgers’ bench did more. Nate Reuvers filled in for Potter’s scoring void, while Jonathan Davis did what Davison couldn’t.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Wisconsin: C+
Those consecutive losses to Maryland and Ohio State seem like a long time ago. Illinois has won four straight since, including a pair now against Associated Press Top 25 teams. The Illini have regained their status among the nation’s best. Now they just have to wait and see when they’ll be able to play next with the Michigan game postponed.