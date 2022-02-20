What happened
Jacob Grandison found his shooting stroke again. Kofi Cockburn was as dominant as ever in the paint offensively. That looked like it might be enough for Illinois to cruise to a rather important Big Ten road win. Enter Tyson Walker. The Michigan State guard went off down the stretch, and the Illini had to fend off basically his solo rally to still win in East Lansing, Mich.
What it means
The No. 12 Illini are back into a tie for first place in the Big Ten but still in need of some help with only Purdue sharing the 12-4 league record. The Boilermakers obviously have the tiebreaker after beating Illinois in both Champaign and West Lafayette, Ind., but the Illini are still in position to snag a regular season title with two weeks remaining in the season.
What’s next
Another game against an Associated Press Top 25 team and a Big Ten title contender. Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) will host No. 18 Ohio State at 8 p.m. Thursday in Champaign. It’s another Quad I opportunity for the Illini and another chance for Kofi Cockburn to assert his place at the top of the Big Ten Player of the Year race squaring off against the Buckeyes’ E.J. Liddell.
What was said
“I obviously made reference to a Pizza Hut parking lot (Friday) and the fight and the grit. I thought that’s what that took (Saturday). I’m really proud of our group. I’m really proud of the connectivity and the warrior mentality that we had. The first half was about as good defensively as I’ve felt like we played in a long, long time.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood