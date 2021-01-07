Instant reaction
What happened
Good thing college basketball games are 40 minutes long. Illinois would have been toast without the second half Thursday at Northwestern. The first 20 minutes really couldn’t have been worse for the Illini — at either end. Across-the-board improvements in the final 20 helped secure another Big Ten win.
What it means
Have to keep up with the Joneses in the Big Ten. Michigan dismantled Minnesota on Wednesday. Iowa did the same to Maryland on Thursday, and Wisconsin eked one out against Indiana. Taking care of business — at least in the second half — meant Illinois didn’t lose any ground at the top of the league standings.
What’s next
Illinois wraps up the week with a 7 p.m. Sunday showdown with Maryland. The Terrapins have some real eye-popping losses this season, including Thursday’s 25-point drumming at home against the Hawkeyes, but they also have a road win at Wisconsin. A little Jekyl even with a lot of Hyde still makes for a tough matchup.
What was said
“It’s definitely a sign of strength. Not only physical strength, but of mental toughness. We know what we’re capable of doing. When you’re that confident in yourself and your teammates, nothing can hold you down.” — Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn on the Illini’s second half rally
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Cockburn spent a good chunk of the first half on the Illinois bench, and it wasn’t because of foul trouble. Illini coach Brad Underwood simply wasn’t happy with his sophomore big man’s effort. Understandable when Northwestern backup big Ryan Young was working Cockburn in the post. The second half was a different story. Illinois needed Cockburn, and he delivered with an 18-point, 12-rebound, two-block performance.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Northwestern: C-
You can’t ignore what happened in the first half. How the Illini responded, though, is obviously worth noting. That included Trent Frazier knocking down a couple more three-pointers, Ayo Dosunmu doing a little bit of everything and Adam Miller hitting double figures (14 points) again. Other than backup guard Anthony Gaines, the Wildcats’ backcourt didn’t give much.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B+
Northwestern: B
Cockburn’s breakthrough second half was one of his better performances of the season. For one half, at least. Eight double-doubles in 12 games is certainly an accomplishment, but Cockburn didn’t get a lot of help from the other Illini bigs. At either end. Northwestern’s trio of Robbie Beran, Pete Nance and Ryan Young gave Illinois trouble. For one half, at least.
Bench
Illinois: C
Northwestern: B+
It was another foul trouble night for Andre Curbelo, which meant the Illini freshman guard, who led the team with seven assists, couldn’t build much on that. Some hustle plays from Jacob Grandison helped spark Illinois’ second-half run, but Giorgi Bezhanishvili was kind of a non-factor. Behind Gaines and Young, the Wildcats ultimately won the bench scoring battle 24-14.
Overall
Illinois: B
Northwestern: C+
Eventually a first half like Illinois played Thursday night won’t be salvageable. The Illini got a huge assist from Northwestern shooting 8.3 percent in the second half. And, no, that’s not a typo. Illinois has the capability to put runs together like it did to flip a 15-point halftime deficit into a 25-point win, but that level of second half dominance is never a guarantee in the Big Ten.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).