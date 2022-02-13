What happened
Tale of two halves. Game of runs. Pick your favorite cliché. What had the potential to be a runaway Illinois victory on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center turned into anything but, as Northwestern took advantage of some ice cold Illini shooting and a touch of lackluster defense to make it a game. That left Illinois eking out a close win in the final minutes.
What it means
A win’s a win, right? (Another favorite cliché). This win was a fairly important one after both Purdue and Wisconsin lost earlier this week. First place in the Big Ten now solely belongs to the Illini, and they’ve got a full game lead on the Boilermakers and Badgers. The job isn’t done, but Sunday’s win was exactly what Illinois needed.
What’s next
Illinois will play half of its final six regular season games on the road. Two of them are next week. The first has the potential to be the trickiest. Rutgers has won three straight games, and all three have come against ranked Big Ten teams. Two of those — Michigan State and Ohio State — came at home for the Scarlet Knights. “Trapezoid of Terror” indeed.
What was said
“We all know he’s the most fouled player in America. If they truly wanted to call a foul every trip, they probably could. He can’t get flustered like that. Then there late in the game, the last 8 minutes, he was just was, ‘No, no, no. My ball,’ and carried us home down the stretch.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Kofi Cockburn leading the way to beat Northwestern