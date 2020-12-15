Beat writer Scott Richey's take on the Illini's first Big Ten win of the season:
What happened
Another flat start was an early warning sign Tuesday night at State Farm Center. Minnesota capitalized. Illinois answered. Repeatedly. Kofi Cockburn put together a dominant performance in the paint, and the Illini defense locked down the Gophers — after the first 5 minutes at least.
What it means
Illinois hadn’t won its Big Ten opener since 2013-14. Six straight seasons having to dig out of at least an 0-1 hole in conference play. Taking care of business against Minnesota sets a different type of tone moving forward through what will be a grueling 19 more Big Ten games.
What’s next
Speaking of a meat grinder of a Big Ten schedule, the Illini head east this weekend with Tuesday’s home game a brief reprieve. Waiting Sunday in Piscataway, N.J., will be No. 19 Rutgers. Ron Harper Jr. and the Scarlet Knights are 5-0 with five double-digit victories.
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
With apologies to Trent Frazier’s strong defensive effort, Cockburn was the runaway choice here. The Illini sophomore center set a new career high with 33 points and added 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Cockburn did have a little more trouble at the free throw line, making 9 of 15, but he had no trouble dunking all over the Gophers.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Minnesota: C-
Take your pick from the solid outings by the Illini guards. Frazier harassed Minnesota’s Marcus Carr all night and held him to 16 points on 3 of 13 shooting. Andre Curbelo flashed his passing wizardry. Ayo Dosunmu was a guaranteed bucket in transition, per usual. And Da’Monte Williams grabbed nearly as many rebounds as Cockburn did.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Minnesota: D-
Cockburn was absolutely dominant, leading the way in a 48-14 advantage on points in the paint for the Illini. And it didn’t matter who the Gophers tried to put on him. Cockburn got Liam Robbins in foul trouble early (albeit after the Gophers’ 7-footer hit two three-pointers) and then went to work against the backups.
Bench
Illinois: A
Minnesota: C-
The rotation got even shorter for the Illini on Tuesday night, with Jacob Grandison and others only avoiding a DNP because it was a blowout. But Curbelo still provided what’s become his trademark spark off the bench, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili was simply solid in his backup role. The Gophers got some production from Brandon Johnson, but their bench was mostly a non-factor.
Overall
Illinois: A
Minnesota: D+
This wasn’t just a win for Illinois in its Big Ten opener. It was a statement. For the first time this season, the Illini put their foot on their opponents’ neck and showed no mercy. An early deficit turned into a blowout victory. Illinois just can’t expect further wins in Big Ten play to come with such ease.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).